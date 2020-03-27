Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $11,120,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 133,305 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $36.38 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.