Equitable Trust Co. Invests $284,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2194 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

