Equitable Trust Co. Invests $245,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

