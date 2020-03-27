Equitable Trust Co. Invests $235,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 87,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

