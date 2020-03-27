Equitable Trust Co. Invests $206,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $35.60 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.