Equitable Trust Co. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

