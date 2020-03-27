Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after buying an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

