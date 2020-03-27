Equitable Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

