Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$56.23 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$121.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.82. The stock has a market cap of $825.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$42,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,577.

Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

