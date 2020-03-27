Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stake Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETM. Boston Partners boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,202 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $257.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

ETM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,193.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.