Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Critical Comparison

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -141.42% -97.28% Biogen 40.96% 46.51% 23.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biogen 3 16 11 0 2.27

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $325.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Biogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $500,000.00 53.94 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Biogen $14.38 billion 3.69 $5.89 billion $33.57 9.08

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio.

Summary

Biogen beats Entera Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing BIIB098, Opicinumab, and BIIB061 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB092 and BIIB054 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB067, BIIB078, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB104 for treating neurocognitive disorders; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and Dapirolzumab pegol, BG00011, and BIIB059 for treating other diseases, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., C4 Therapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, and others. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

