Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €7.20 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.80 ($9.06).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.