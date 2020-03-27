Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$22.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.98. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

