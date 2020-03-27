Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.13.

TSE:ENB opened at C$41.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8299998 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

