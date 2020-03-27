Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 126,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,354. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

