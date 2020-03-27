Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after acquiring an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.90. 245,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

