Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 55

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt raised Elementis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.86 ($1.72).

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 49.57 ($0.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44).

In other news, insider Andrew Duff bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01). Insiders have purchased 69,034 shares of company stock worth $3,943,400 over the last three months.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

