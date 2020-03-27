Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Electra has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, Novaexchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,530,634,484 coins and its circulating supply is 28,663,477,931 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Fatbtc and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.