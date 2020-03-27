Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

EPC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.51. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,700 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

