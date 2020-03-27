ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

ECN stock opened at C$3.74 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.46%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

