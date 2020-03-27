Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 529.4% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 529.4% from the February 27th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

EIM opened at $12.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

