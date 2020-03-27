Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

EV stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

