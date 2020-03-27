Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace Sells 24,423 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 24,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $610,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 507,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DT opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

