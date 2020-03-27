Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,123 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.