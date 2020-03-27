Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,570 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 454,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 401,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE:ABR opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.55%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.