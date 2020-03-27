Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,800 Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 325,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 625.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 216,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.