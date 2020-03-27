Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $200,000 in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.65. Radius Health Inc has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.