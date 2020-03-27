Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 6,928 Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSB. Raymond James downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of FSB opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.