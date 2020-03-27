Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,432 Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 568,588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,306,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 376,154 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWO opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.