Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Gap Up to $51.54

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.24, but opened at $51.54. Dunkin Brands Group shares last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 111,749 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

