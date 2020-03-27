Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 465.2% from the February 27th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 505.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 805,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 106,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUC stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

