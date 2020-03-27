Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.30.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL opened at C$42.42 on Monday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.85.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.