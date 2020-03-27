Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (SOXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $108.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $331.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average is $222.38.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.