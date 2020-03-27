Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,274 shares during the period.

Shares of YINN stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

