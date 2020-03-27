Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (PASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PASS opened at $17.16 on Friday. Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

