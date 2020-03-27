Desjardins Weighs in on Heroux Devtek Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.92.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million.

In other news, Director Gilles Labbé bought 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at C$778,041. Also, Director Martin Brassard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,411 shares in the company, valued at C$2,465,477.30. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,800 over the last three months.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

