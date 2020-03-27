Denny’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 209 call options.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $529.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.