Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 16,333 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $524,452.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,202.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of -221.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

