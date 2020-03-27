CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.