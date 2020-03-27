CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of CCI opened at $140.00 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.