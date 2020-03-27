Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00.

CRWD stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

