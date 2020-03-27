Critical Survey: Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) & Its Competitors

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oyster Point Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors 1296 3844 7766 354 2.54

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.76%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 49.38%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A -$45.71 million -3.63 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors $759.37 million $139.43 million 3.92

Oyster Point Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma Competitors -4,593.65% -149.53% -36.96%

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

