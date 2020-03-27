CREDIT Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $64,819.83 and $4,737.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00070641 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.