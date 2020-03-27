Credit Suisse AG Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KIE stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.