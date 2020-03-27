Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CADE opened at $6.89 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders acquired a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.