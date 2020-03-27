Credit Suisse AG Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $996.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

