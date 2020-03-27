Credit Suisse AG Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Renasant worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 3,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

RNST stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.