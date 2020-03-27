Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Magellan Health worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 743.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGLN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

