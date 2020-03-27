Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Stantec worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 1,054.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stantec by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 332,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stantec by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 150,259 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $5,072,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE:STN opened at $25.29 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1163 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

