Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total transaction of $985,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,268,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $4,502,482.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,671,928.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 217,118 shares valued at $91,214,208. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.33.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

